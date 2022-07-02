Advertisement

Chick-fil-A earns top spot in customer satisfaction for 8th straight year

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and...
The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and Chick-fil-A’s grade of 83 keeps it in the top spot for an eighth straight year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A remains the head of the pack not only in the fast food industry, but of all restaurants when it comes to customer service satisfaction.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released its annual scores and Chick-fil-A’s grade of 83 keeps it in the top spot for the eighth year in a row.

Also high on the list was Jimmy John’s with a score of 79, while Domino’s and KFC were just below with grades of 78.

Last place in the rankings is McDonald’s with a customer satisfaction score of 68.

The ACSI restaurant study finds in the bigger picture, full-service still beats fast food in customer experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
(File)
One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Electric vehicle Rebate
Pritzker administration announces the opening of electric vehicle rebate program for Illinois residents
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund

Latest News

A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Kentucky family loses home for a second time