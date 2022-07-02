Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
(File)
One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Electric vehicle Rebate
Pritzker administration announces the opening of electric vehicle rebate program for Illinois residents
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund

Latest News

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Iowa sweet corn harvest expected to be a little late
Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late