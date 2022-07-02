Advertisement

First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported a probable case of monkeypox in the state.

Testing by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville says the patient, who is from the north-central part of Iowa, was likely infected during international travel.

The patient is reportedly isolating and receiving outpatient care.

The CDC is reminding people that monkeypox does not spread easily between people without close contact. Likely ways of contracting the virus include direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact.

Risk to the general public is low, but anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider.

More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the monkeypox page on the CDC website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
(File)
One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Electric vehicle Rebate
Pritzker administration announces the opening of electric vehicle rebate program for Illinois residents
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund