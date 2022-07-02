Advertisement

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

Iowa sweet corn harvest expected to be a little late
Iowa sweet corn harvest expected to be a little late(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports.

“It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So it’s going to be later for us,” said Scott Neubauer, a Radcliffe farmer.

However, Neubauer also says there are signs the sweet corn crop is headed for a good yield.

“The tassel right there at the very top of the plant is just starting to poke out. It will create pollen — pollen that will get on the ear and make that ear fill out,” Neubauer said.

Neubauer is hoping to harvest his sweet corn by mid-August, but he says the harvest is still dependent on Mother Nature.

Even though the corn might be later than normal, he likes the looks of his 100 acres of sweet corn.

“It is going to be just as good. It is going to be big,” Neubauer said.

He cautions that with the price of everything on the farming side on the rise, the price of sweet corn will also go up this year.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
(File)
One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Electric vehicle Rebate
Pritzker administration announces the opening of electric vehicle rebate program for Illinois residents
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund

Latest News

Monkeypox
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
safe driving for Fourth of July
Local law enforcement urging safe driving this holiday weekend
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee voluntarily withdraws all potato salad varieties due to presumptive positive microbial test result