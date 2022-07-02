Advertisement

Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61

Glass smashed on a road
Glass smashed on a road(WLUC)
By Jayla Louis and Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - According to Hannibal Fire Department, three people were injured in a head-on collision involving two cars on Highway 61 at Highway 36 in Hannibal.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Ben Devlin, the incident occurred at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Devlin reported three people were injured in the crash, two of them with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

All three were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
(File)
One dead, one airlifted to hospital after Monroe City crash
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Electric vehicle Rebate
Pritzker administration announces the opening of electric vehicle rebate program for Illinois residents
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund
New business coming to Hannibal thanks to revolving loan fund

Latest News

Iowa sweet corn harvest expected to be a little late
Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late
Monkeypox
First probable case of monkeypox in Iowa
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
safe driving for Fourth of July
Local law enforcement urging safe driving this holiday weekend