Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - According to Hannibal Fire Department, three people were injured in a head-on collision involving two cars on Highway 61 at Highway 36 in Hannibal.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Ben Devlin, the incident occurred at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Devlin reported three people were injured in the crash, two of them with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

All three were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

