Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash

Truck Crash
Truck Crash(WGEM)
By Nick Karlik and Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Mo.- (WGEM) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a truck and a UTV Friday evening.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. on Sycamore Street in Alexandria, Missouri when the UTV crested a hill, crossed the roadway, and hit the truck head-on.

Both people in the UTV are from Keokuk.

The driver of the UTV was a juvenile who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The passenger in the UTV was 46 year old Clint Hoyt. He was seriously injured in the crash.

Both Hoyt and the driver were taken to Blessing Hospital in Keokuk to be treated for their injuries.

Officials with the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

