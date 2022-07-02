WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 1) Quincy Gems Ready To Play Host To Normal Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond And The Lady Hawks Of Central Lee Return to Action On The Softball Dirt At The University Of Iowa

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - “Win And Your In!” That message will be echoing in the minds and hearts of Quincy Gems players throughout the night as they return to action at QU Stadium. Die-hard Gems fans realize already, that with a victory tonight against (14-13) Normal, (16-12) Quincy, leaders in the Great river Division Of The Western Conference, will lock up a post-season playoff spot for the first time in 5 years. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to the stadium earlier today during pre-game warm-up’s, and caught up with Quincy’s first year manager Brad Gyorkos. The Culver-Stockton head coach offered a quick scouting report on this evening’s battle on the diamond against the second place CornBelters.

In the prep ranks, the Lady Hawks of Central Lee returned to action on the IGHSAU softball dirt earlier today on the campus of the University of Iowa. We’ll have details on the teams CLHS is scheduled to face in tournament action in Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.