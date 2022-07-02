Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 1) Quincy Gems Ready To Play Host To Normal Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond And The Lady Hawks Of Central Lee Return to Action On The Softball Dirt At The University Of Iowa

Gems Players Zack Stewart Otto Jones, And Andrew Fay Share Insight On Facing The CornBelters At Qu Stadium
Luke Napleton And The Gems Need A Victory Tonight To Lock Up A Post-Season invite In The...
Luke Napleton And The Gems Need A Victory Tonight To Lock Up A Post-Season invite In The Prospect League
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - “Win And Your In!” That message will be echoing in the minds and hearts of Quincy Gems players throughout the night as they return to action at QU Stadium. Die-hard Gems fans realize already, that with a victory tonight against (14-13) Normal, (16-12) Quincy, leaders in the Great river Division Of The Western Conference, will lock up a post-season playoff spot for the first time in 5 years. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to the stadium earlier today during pre-game warm-up’s, and caught up with Quincy’s first year manager Brad Gyorkos. The Culver-Stockton head coach offered a quick scouting report on this evening’s battle on the diamond against the second place CornBelters.

In the prep ranks, the Lady Hawks of Central Lee returned to action on the IGHSAU softball dirt earlier today on the campus of the University of Iowa. We’ll have details on the teams CLHS is scheduled to face in tournament action in Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday, (July 1) Lady Crusaders Of Holy Trinity Cruise Past Winfield-Mt. Union On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt During The Region 8 Quarterfinals At South Park And Former Western Illinois Assistant Basketball Coach Nick Irvin Finds A New Home In The Desert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
HTC Lady Crusaders Roll On The Prep Post-Season Softball Dirt At South Park

Sports

Sports Center (7/1)

Updated: 15 hours ago
WGEM AM Sports Center

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 30)

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 30) Keokuk Chiefs Celebrate “Senior Night” At Joyce Park In The Hawkeye State And QU Hawks Catcher Luke Napleton Is Excited To Be The Newest Member Of The Quincy Gems

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Keokuk Lady Chiefs Host Washington High At Joyce Park During "Senior Night" On The Softball Dirt

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports Update From Macomb: Western Illinois University Head Baseball Coach Andy Pascoe Will Not Return In 2023

Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU's Baseball Program Will be Under New Leadership During The 2023 Season In Macomb

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 30)

Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 30) Prospect League: Quincy Gems Game Against Springfield Postponed At QU Stadium And Hannibal-LaGrange University Selects A New Athletic Director In The Show Me State

Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Prospect League Game Postponed At QU Stadium Until Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 29) Central Lee Hawks Host Keokuk On The Baseball Diamond And The Softball Dirt On “Senior Night” And QND Linebacker Jackson Stratton Was Working Hard On The Turf During WIU’s Prospect Camp

Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central Lee Plays Host To The Chiefs Of Keokuk On "Senior Night" In Donnellson

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 29)

Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 29)

Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:02 AM CDT