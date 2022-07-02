Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday, (July 1) Lady Crusaders Of Holy Trinity Cruise Past Winfield-Mt. Union On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt During The Region 8 Quarterfinals At South Park And Former Western Illinois Assistant Basketball Coach Nick Irvin Finds A New Home In The Desert

Prospect League: Quincy Gems Roll Past The CornBelters Of Normal At QU Stadium To Lock Up A Postseason Playoff Berth
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Playoffs Now Underway On The Softball Dirt For HTC
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Playoffs Now Underway On The Softball Dirt For HTC(KTIV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, July 1, 2022

IGHSAU Softball

Region 8 Quarterfinals

Winfield-Mount Union 5

Holy Trinity Catholic 9

35th Annual Rick Doran Softball Classic

University Of Iowa

Game 1

Central Lee 2

Bondurant-Farrar 3

Game 2

Central Lee 8

Davenport West 4

CLHS: Lady Hawks Now (17-7) On The Season

Prospect League Baseball

QU Stadium

Normal CornBelters 2

Quincy Gems 12

Q: Gems Have Now Won 4 Games In A Row

Q: (17-12) Gems Lock Up A Post-Season Playoff Berth With Tonight’s Victory

Quincy Gems Will Host Springfield On Saturday In A Doubleheader At QU Stadium

First Pitch Set For 5:30 PM

