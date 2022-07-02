WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday, (July 1) Lady Crusaders Of Holy Trinity Cruise Past Winfield-Mt. Union On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt During The Region 8 Quarterfinals At South Park And Former Western Illinois Assistant Basketball Coach Nick Irvin Finds A New Home In The Desert
Prospect League: Quincy Gems Roll Past The CornBelters Of Normal At QU Stadium To Lock Up A Postseason Playoff Berth
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, July 1, 2022
IGHSAU Softball
Region 8 Quarterfinals
Winfield-Mount Union 5
Holy Trinity Catholic 9
35th Annual Rick Doran Softball Classic
University Of Iowa
Game 1
Central Lee 2
Bondurant-Farrar 3
Game 2
Central Lee 8
Davenport West 4
CLHS: Lady Hawks Now (17-7) On The Season
Prospect League Baseball
QU Stadium
Normal CornBelters 2
Quincy Gems 12
Q: Gems Have Now Won 4 Games In A Row
Q: (17-12) Gems Lock Up A Post-Season Playoff Berth With Tonight’s Victory
Quincy Gems Will Host Springfield On Saturday In A Doubleheader At QU Stadium
First Pitch Set For 5:30 PM
