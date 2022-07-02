WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday, (July 1) Lady Crusaders Of Holy Trinity Cruise Past Winfield-Mt. Union On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt During The Region 8 Quarterfinals At South Park And Former Western Illinois Assistant Basketball Coach Nick Irvin Finds A New Home In The Desert Prospect League: Quincy Gems Roll Past The CornBelters Of Normal At QU Stadium To Lock Up A Postseason Playoff Berth

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Playoffs Now Underway On The Softball Dirt For HTC (KTIV)