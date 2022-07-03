Advertisement

BBB: How to shop safely with small online retailers

Whitney Quick with the BBB has some tips to help you shop smart with small, online retailers.
Whitney Quick with the BBB has some tips to help you shop smart with small, online retailers.(KEYC News Now)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The ease of shopping and delivery is appealing to many, but with the convenience comes some caution.

Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau has some tips.

She said websites made it easy for small retailers to offer their things to a wider consumer base, using social media channels to market their product. Because of this Quick said some of those small retailers had trouble fulfilling orders.

“So, in the first five months of this year, in 2022, BBB received more than 17,000 complaints about online businesses, easily the most complained about type of business, and BBB fielded more than 51,000 complaints about online businesses in 2021...” she said.

In one case, Quick said a Missouri woman told the BBB that her child’s school placed a spirit wear order with a small, online business in fall 2021 and they never received the purchased shirts.

“So, the woman said that the business gave her numerous excuses as to why they couldn’t deliver their goods before eventually cutting off communication,” she continued.

Quick said it’s important to do the following if you’re shopping online:

  • Always research the business and its owners before paying any money
  • Read all Terms and Conditions before completing a purchase
  • Understand the expected delivery dates and refund policies
  • Know your options in case you receive an item that was not advertised

For more tips, visit BBB.org.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass smashed on a road
Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year

Latest News

Dozens of kids compete in annual National Tom Sawyer Days fence painting contest
Dozens of kids compete in annual National Tom Sawyer Days fence painting contest
Rushville graduate named Illinois FFA president
Rushville graduate named Illinois FFA president
National Tom Sawyer Days brings in thousands
National Tom Sawyer Days brings in thousands
Fence painting contest held at National Tom Sawyer Days.
Dozens of kids compete in annual National Tom Sawyer Days fence painting contest