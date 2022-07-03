Advertisement

Dozens of kids compete in annual National Tom Sawyer Days fence painting contest

Fence painting contest held at National Tom Sawyer Days.
Fence painting contest held at National Tom Sawyer Days.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal tradition had hundreds on Main Street cheering kids on for a fence-painting contest. The pee-wee and girls fence painting was put on by the Hannibal Jaycees.

Dozens of kids of all ages participated in this annual contest.

The event brought in local kids and kids from out of town, like 12-year-old Avery from Chicago who looks forward to going each year.

“One time I ran up to the fence and I got paint all up in my eyes,” said Avery. “And I ran in the wrong direction back because I couldn’t see anything!”

There will be a fence painting contest for adults over the age of 30 on Sunday at 2 p.m. on Main and Hill Street.

Registration starts at 1 p.m.

