National Tom Sawyer Days brings in thousands

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A 4th of July tradition is underway in Hannibal and it has local businesses excited. National Tom Sawyer Days had thousands of visitors coming into Hannibal on Saturday.

Hundreds of customers flocked to the Traveler’s Boutique, a new Hannibal souvenir shop that opened in March. Assistant Manager Tara Borger said this is the first Tom Sawyer Days that the tourist-friendly shop has faced and it has brought good revenue.

“(The customers) say we have a lovely store,” Borger said. “Really unique, different items, always say they’ll be back and they usually do. I’ve had a few come back.”

Borger said businesses all around Hannibal are booming thanks to National Tom Sawyer Days.

“It’s wonderful for what it does for the town, for our community. It really is,” Borger said.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Megan Rapp said that although gas prices are on the rise, that has not stopped the thousands of visitors driving to Hannibal over the weekend.

“We have a lot of visitors coming in from out of state and one of the things we love to hear is how cheap our gas prices are compared to the other states surrounding us,” Rapp said.

Rapp said with the low gas prices giving Hannibal an upper leg, most of Hannibal’s lodging options, such as Airbnb, are booked up.

“The state says that for every overnight per person, if they’re staying the night, the average will be about $110 spent per person,” Rapp said. “So if there’s a family of four for example, you’re talking about $400. A day trip is closer to $95.

National Tom Sawyer Days will continue through July 4.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.