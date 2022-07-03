Rain Chances Decreasing

After some light showers through the first half of Saturday, the rain has cleared much of the Tri-States with skies clearing out as a result. With the clear skies and calm winds, low temperatures Saturday night are likely to reach similar temperatures to the night before. Heading into the day on Sunday, building high pressure will act to limit the shower and storm potential more so than Saturday.

This means that despite the ongoing risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm (especially in Southern counties), much of the region will see much more sunshine on Sunday. This sunshine will help boost temperatures back up into the mid to upper 80′s. A few locations could approach the 90 degree mark. Sunday night into Monday, the front stalled South of the region will lift North as a warm front, which could help spark a few more isolated showers or thunderstorms heading into Monday.

However, rain chances have also decreased for Monday into Tuesday. With more sun and South/Southwesterly winds, high temperatures will begin to climb back to above average levels on the 4th, into the low to mid 90′s. Temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will climb even higher than that with feel like temps above 100.

