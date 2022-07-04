Advertisement

Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being taken to a hospital in the area.(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WIFE/Gray News) – A child was killed after a fireworks incident in Mr. Vernon Sunday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being taken to a hospital in the area.

The boy’s mother told WFIE her son loved playing football and basketball.

“He’s dedicated. He never missed a game, workout, practice or volunteering,” his mother Kyrra said.

Camrynn’s mother said the rising 6th grader loved his sister most of all.

“He loved her more than anything,” Kyrra said.

Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Posey Co. Coroner are all investigating.

“The school district is saddened by the loss of Camrynn. We are finalizing plans to provide grief counseling later this week for students and staff. It is tragic to lose such a young, energetic life, and we hope to support those impacted by his loss,” said Mt. Vernon School Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass smashed on a road
Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
The event drew crowds to cheer on their favorite trucks and tractors.
Tractor pull pulls crowds to the Adams County Fairgrounds
Last month, the Illinois FFA Convention elected Rachel Hood to lead the organization as...
Rushville graduate named Illinois FFA president

Latest News

A beloved pet show in Hannibal celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday afternoon in Central...
National Tom Sawyer Days goes to the dogs
Friday was the first day for new Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit.
Pettit officially on the job as QPS superintendent
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least 46 probable cases of monkeypox...
Adams County Health Department prepares for monkeypox
Emilee Solomon, left, and Aysha Cross, right, have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girls
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
US tries to celebrate July 4, marred by Illinois shooting