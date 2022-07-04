Camp Point residents “keeping it local” for Independence Day celebration

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - For decades, Bailey Park in Camp Point, IL has been home to a number of Independence Day celebrations and this year was no different.

The three-day celebration began on Friday and continues until the last firework pops on July 4.

The weekend was filled with a parade, kids activities, food and sporting fun.

Camp Point residents said they’re doing their part in “keeping it local” this holiday weekend.

“I think there’s a lot of little towns around here and we put on a great show and I don’t think I’d go anywhere else,” Camp Point resident Abby Bastert said.

In addition, high gas prices had nothing to do with the local crowd staying small-town proud this year.

“Since I’ve been living here with my husband and we started having a family, this is the place to go,” Camp Point resident Laura Evans said. “These are things my kids remember and look forward to, and they’ve been asking all week ‘When are we going up to Bailey park? When are we going up to Bailey Park?’”

Up until the last few years, different area organizations hosted the 4th of July celebration.

Camp Point 4th of July Committee Member Molly Bunge said the celebration is now put on by one committee of volunteers.

“There was a lack of members of the different organizations that put it on in the past, so we just decided to make one group and then have volunteers from there,” Bunge said.

Monday’s agenda includes a 5K run, volleyball tournament, talent show and more.

Fireworks begin at dusk in the northeast corner of Bailey Park.

A full schedule of events can be found on the committee’s Facebook page.

