Advertisement

Camp Point residents “keeping it local” for Independence Day celebration

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - For decades, Bailey Park in Camp Point, IL has been home to a number of Independence Day celebrations and this year was no different.

The three-day celebration began on Friday and continues until the last firework pops on July 4.

The weekend was filled with a parade, kids activities, food and sporting fun.

Camp Point residents said they’re doing their part in “keeping it local” this holiday weekend.

“I think there’s a lot of little towns around here and we put on a great show and I don’t think I’d go anywhere else,” Camp Point resident Abby Bastert said.

In addition, high gas prices had nothing to do with the local crowd staying small-town proud this year.

“Since I’ve been living here with my husband and we started having a family, this is the place to go,” Camp Point resident Laura Evans said. “These are things my kids remember and look forward to, and they’ve been asking all week ‘When are we going up to Bailey park? When are we going up to Bailey Park?’”

Up until the last few years, different area organizations hosted the 4th of July celebration.

Camp Point 4th of July Committee Member Molly Bunge said the celebration is now put on by one committee of volunteers.

“There was a lack of members of the different organizations that put it on in the past, so we just decided to make one group and then have volunteers from there,” Bunge said.

Monday’s agenda includes a 5K run, volleyball tournament, talent show and more.

Fireworks begin at dusk in the northeast corner of Bailey Park.

A full schedule of events can be found on the committee’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass smashed on a road
Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Your QMG play Of The Week Winner
Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Central Lee's Meghan Hopp
QMG Play of the Week Nominees
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week of July 3rd, 2022
Gems Fall 13-3 to O'Fallon
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 3rd, 2022)
Tractor pull pulls crowds to the Adams County Fairgrounds
Tractor pull pulls crowds to the Adams County Fairgrounds