Advertisement

Carthage celebrates Independence Day

Firefighters soak the crowd as the annual Independence Day parade kicks off.
Firefighters soak the crowd as the annual Independence Day parade kicks off.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Carthage came alive Monday morning with cheering crowds and blaring sirens as the annual Independence Day parade took to the streets.

Director of Carthage Community Development Amy Graham said the parade comprised about 100 entries from across the area.

Graham said a lot of planning went into the parade and the other activities Monday in Carthage.

“Well, I would say a good six months worth of planning prior to this day. We’ve got a strong committee that has done this for many many years,” Graham said.

She said before the parade started, there was a community church service and breakfast.

Graham said the turnout was great, and she was excited to see everyone having fun.

“It’s great, it’s wonderful. It’s a beautiful day, and so we’re just looking forward to a great morning with the parade and then more entertainment on our chamber stage,” Graham said.

Entertainment and food vendors were on hand throughout the day in Carthage.

The celebration culminates in a fireworks display at dusk near the Illini West High School.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass smashed on a road
Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
EMTs responding to the scene in Highland Park, Illinois.
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
The event drew crowds to cheer on their favorite trucks and tractors.
Tractor pull pulls crowds to the Adams County Fairgrounds

Latest News

A beloved pet show in Hannibal celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday afternoon in Central...
National Tom Sawyer Days goes to the dogs
Friday was the first day for new Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit.
Pettit officially on the job as QPS superintendent
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least 46 probable cases of monkeypox...
Adams County Health Department prepares for monkeypox
Amelia Malone takes her first ever pony ride during the Keokuk July 4th celebrations at Rand...
Keokuk residents celebrate the Fourth of July