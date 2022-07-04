Carthage celebrates Independence Day

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Carthage came alive Monday morning with cheering crowds and blaring sirens as the annual Independence Day parade took to the streets.

Director of Carthage Community Development Amy Graham said the parade comprised about 100 entries from across the area.

Graham said a lot of planning went into the parade and the other activities Monday in Carthage.

“Well, I would say a good six months worth of planning prior to this day. We’ve got a strong committee that has done this for many many years,” Graham said.

She said before the parade started, there was a community church service and breakfast.

Graham said the turnout was great, and she was excited to see everyone having fun.

“It’s great, it’s wonderful. It’s a beautiful day, and so we’re just looking forward to a great morning with the parade and then more entertainment on our chamber stage,” Graham said.

Entertainment and food vendors were on hand throughout the day in Carthage.

The celebration culminates in a fireworks display at dusk near the Illini West High School.

