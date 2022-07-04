Advertisement

Dangerous Heat This Week

Much of the Tri-States has been placed under a heat advisory as feel like temperatures are set to soar into the 100's.
Much of the Tri-States has been placed under a heat advisory as feel like temperatures are set to soar into the 100's.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As the fireworks rise this weekend and Sunday for the 4th of July, so will the temperatures. A warm front will lift Northwards Sunday night and into Monday morning, bringing a surge of moisture and warmer air. The frontal passage could be associated with a couple of isolated thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours across the Northern counties. Behind the front, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90′s, with feel like temperatures 100-105 degrees.

By Tuesday, the actual high temperatures will climb closer to the century mark, with feel like temps climbing to 105-110 degrees. The hot weather will likely stick around for Wednesday as well. That is why a Heat Advisory has been issued from Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for much of the Tri-States.

With many people set to partake in outdoor activities on Monday, make sure to stay hydrated and stay cool. Be alert for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Limit time outdoors Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps look to drop a bit cooler by the end of the week with higher storm chances.

