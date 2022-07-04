Advertisement

Fort Madison Marina opens with soft launch

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Marina opened with a soft launch on Friday, July 1.

After nearly one year of construction, boaters can now enjoy what Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld called phase I of the marina project.

“We just wanted people to get a feel for the splendor of the project,” Mohrfeld said.

Currently, the marina is equipped with eight sets of docks and an 80-foot wide launch ramp, allowing four boats to launch at once.

By 2024, the marina will be fully complete with a hospitality center and convenience store.

Mohrfeld said he expects the project to attract large summer crowds, in return increasing cash flow in the city.

“This is a big transformational project for the city,” Mohrfeld said. “This isn’t just about our marina, but this is about embracing who we are as a town.”

Mohrfeld said he’s received positive feedback so far.

