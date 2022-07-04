Fort Madison Marina opens with soft launch
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Marina opened with a soft launch on Friday, July 1.
After nearly one year of construction, boaters can now enjoy what Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld called phase I of the marina project.
“We just wanted people to get a feel for the splendor of the project,” Mohrfeld said.
Currently, the marina is equipped with eight sets of docks and an 80-foot wide launch ramp, allowing four boats to launch at once.
By 2024, the marina will be fully complete with a hospitality center and convenience store.
Mohrfeld said he expects the project to attract large summer crowds, in return increasing cash flow in the city.
“This is a big transformational project for the city,” Mohrfeld said. “This isn’t just about our marina, but this is about embracing who we are as a town.”
Mohrfeld said he’s received positive feedback so far.
