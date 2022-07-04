Hundreds gather in downtown Hannibal for Independence Day celebration

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On the eighth day of the 67th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days, several hundreds gathered on Broadway to watch the parade.

The parade was no disappointment. Attendees saw a mix of marching bands, cheerleading and programs unique to Hannibal.

When Old Glory passed by, everyone in sight was on their feet with applause.

“The fourth is a special time for family and remembering our blessing in the United States, enjoying everything that’s beautiful about Hannibal and living in a small town,” Hannibal resident Jimmy O’Donnell said.

The eight day celebration was filled with mud volleyball, a carnival, arts and crafts and more.

Hannibal resident Amy Steinman said she’s attended Tom Sawyer Days for years.

She said the 4th of July is the perfect time to gather as a community.

“The 4th of July to me is togetherness, everybody’s so peaceful and happy and I think we need more of that,” Steinman said.

Like Steinman, Janis Sula is also a die-hard Tom Sawyer Days attendee.

Sula has been part of the Strawberry Hill Creations in downtown Hannibal for over 20 years.

She said that showing her display has become a ritual in celebrating America’s birthday.

“ It means country, being patriotic, and for everyone to think of the United States as a whole and not divided.”

National Tom Sawyer Days concludes tonight with fireworks at Lover’s Leap.

