Keokuk residents celebrate the Fourth of July

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Independence Day celebrations started early Monday morning in Keokuk with all the action focused on Rand Park.

A youth fishing tournament kicked off the festivities at 8 a.m. at the park.

Following the tournament, inflatable bounce houses were set up, food vendors arrived and pony rides were given by the Keokuk Saddle Club.

Saddle Club President Teresa Murray said she was happy to get out and give kids a chance to have some fun on the fourth.

“I have spoken to a lot of the kids today and there’s a lot of them that have never rode a pony before, so they’re really excited and this is fun to see,” said Murray.

One of those kids included Amelia Malone, who had her first-ever pony ride Monday morning.

Malone said she had so much fun that she even gave her pony a nickname of Mr. Wiggles.

“The reason why I called him Wiggles was because he wiggled his neck a lot,” said Malone.

She said she had a lot of fun getting to ride a pony.

In addition to giving kids rides, the event also served as a fundraiser for the saddle club, which has been working on a long-awaited arena.

“We’re building a new arena just North of Keokuk on the Joyce Park property. It’s been started. The ground is completed, the road going back to our arena is completed, and in the next few weeks we should start construction on our arena,” said Murray.

She said she hopes to have construction completed later this year.

Independence Day continues Monday evening with the Riff Raff Band playing from 7 to 9 p.m. and the Nauvoo Bagpipers playing around 9 p.m.

The music will be followed by a fireworks display along the waterfront edge of Rand Park.

