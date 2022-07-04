Advertisement

Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. (Source: WCBS, ZACHARI GALLO, CNN)
By Thalia Perez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS) – Zachari Gallo was participating in a training exercise with fellow lifeguards when he was bitten by a shark.

“I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said.

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. He wrestled the shark to get away.

“I hit the shark three times,” Gallo said. “I guess in the third one it spun back and its tail hit me in the chest.”

Gallo said he received stitches on his chest and was released from the hospital.

He’s grateful to be home recovering with his wife and baby.

“The most important thing is to respect the ocean,” Gallo said. “Respect that there are creatures out there and always swim by a lifeguard because you know they will be there to help if there’s a situation.”

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass smashed on a road
Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
The event drew crowds to cheer on their favorite trucks and tractors.
Tractor pull pulls crowds to the Adams County Fairgrounds
Last month, the Illinois FFA Convention elected Rachel Hood to lead the organization as...
Rushville graduate named Illinois FFA president

Latest News

Friday was the first day for new Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit.
Pettit officially on the job as QPS superintendent
A beloved pet show in Hannibal celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday afternoon in Central...
National Tom Sawyer Days goes to the dogs
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least 46 probable cases of monkeypox...
Adams County Health Department prepares for monkeypox
Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate