Advertisement

Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a partnership with CreatiVets. The 22-piece collection consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans.(Storyblocks)
By David Ade
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Made in America, a bipartisan group of senators say that should be stitched on American flags.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said, “When taxpayers dollars are involved the work should be done in the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said, “Only 50% of a flag has to be made in America. Right. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Brown and Scott are joined in cosponsoring the All-American Flag Act by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

According to the lawmakers, the bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Colin Grabow, from the Cato Institute, criticizes the bipartisan bill.

Grabow said, “I think that there’s some superficial appeal here. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you see that’s really misguided.”

Grabow also said the government should be more concerned about reducing cost, especially at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising gas and food prices.

He said, “If you pass this law, this means that flags are going to cost more. They cost more. That means more expenditures by the government. That means either higher taxes or they’ll have to cut spending for some other place to to produce these flags.

Companion legislation in the House is led by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IIl) and cosponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass smashed on a road
Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61
Truck Crash
Two injured in truck and off-road vehicle crash
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Train derailment: Amtrak, BNSF sue company that owned dump truck
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill requiring voter ID, repealing use of mail-in ballots
FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee...
Lawyer who left Jan. 6 panel seeking Missouri US Senate seat
Thomas DeVore
Republicans nominate DeVore for Illinois attorney general
Mary Miller watch party
Adams County Republicans react to primary
In Tuesday’s primary election Republicans nominated Daniel Swanson for 71st District state...
Republicans nominate Swanson for 71st District state rep