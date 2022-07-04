Suspect named in Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities have released information on the man suspected of killing at least six victims and hurting at least 24 others Monday morning during a Fourth of July parade.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, of Highland Park is believed to have targeted parade spectators from a roof at the start of the event. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, driving a silver Honda Fit with Illinois license plates DM 80653.

He’s described as a white male, with long, black hair and a small build; Bobby was last seen wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts can contact 9-1-1, Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or Lake County Sheriff’s deputies at 847-377-4000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.