Suspect named in Highland Park parade shooting

Lake County deputies say the man is suspected to be armed and dangerous.
Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.
Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities have released information on the man suspected of killing at least six victims and hurting at least 24 others Monday morning during a Fourth of July parade.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, of Highland Park is believed to have targeted parade spectators from a roof at the start of the event. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, driving a silver Honda Fit with Illinois license plates DM 80653.

He’s described as a white male, with long, black hair and a small build; Bobby was last seen wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts can contact 9-1-1, Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or Lake County Sheriff’s deputies at 847-377-4000.

