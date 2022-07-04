Advertisement

Tractor pull pulls crowds to the Adams County Fairgrounds

The event drew crowds to cheer on their favorite trucks and tractors.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Fairgrounds roared to life Sunday afternoon with the sound of the annual Independence Day Tractor Pull.

Hundreds came out to the event to cheer on their favorite trucks and tractors.

This year’s event was dedicated Daryl Stoll, who passed away back in 2016.

Stoll was described as a local tractor pull legend that was always involved with the annual tractor pull.

Tractor Pull Superintendent Brad Begeman said the event is a great way to honor him and the country while having some fun.

“Every body just wants to kind of keep the tradition going, honor Daryl, and honor this great holiday of the 4th of July. You know it’s Midwest America, nothing better than a tractor pull,” said Begeman.

He said everyone has fun with the event every year.

Contenders in the pull came from the Illinois Farm Pullers Association and the Xcaliber Pulling organization.

You can find the latest schedule of events coming up at the Adams County Fairgrounds here.

