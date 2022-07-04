Advertisement

Troopers urge caution for return holiday travel

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Authorities are urging drivers to take it easy as they head home from their Independence Day celebrations.

Triple A estimates a record 42 million Americans drove over 50 miles to their destinations over the long weekend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said drivers should wear their seatbelts, be patient, and stay alert while they’re behind the wheel.

“We know you may be fatigued, a little more tired than you were from when you went down there,” Corporal Justin Dunn said. “Try to get the ample amount of sleep. If you do find yourself fatigued and you do have another driver, have them get behind the wheel and drive for you so there isn’t a traffic crash or an incident.”

He said another way drivers can keep themselves and their families safe is making sure their vehicle is road-ready.

“If you’re planning on going a long distance or even a short distance for that matter always check you vehicle out,” he said. “Make sure everything is operating correctly, your air conditioning is working, your tires are inflated. Also you can always take it to your local mechanic, have them do an overview of your vehicle to make sure it’s safe.”

Dunn said all available troopers will be out on the roads, monitoring traffic and helping those in trouble.

He said those in need of help can call star 55 or 1-800-525-5555. That will connect you to the nearest troop headquarters so they can send help.

