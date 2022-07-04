Weather Alert due to high and humidity for our Independence Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A heat advisory will go into effect for everyone in the Tri-States this afternoon. Some of the heat advisories end tomorrow, some run through Wednesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, the elderly, and the disabled. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Pets should be brought inside. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

A warm front will be lifting through the Tri-States this morning. This front will open up the gate, allowing the heat and humidity to return in full force. Daytime highs today will climb into the low to mid 90s. With the return of stronger humidity though, heat index values will range from 100° to 105°. Sun screen and hydrating will be very important today.

A thunderstorm complex has been passing to the north of us this morning. This complex will largely missing the Tri-States, but it will throw us a bit of clouds. Then though the day, a lot of those clouds will clear out.

By tonight, when fireworks shows begin, it will still be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. We will be dry though, with mostly clear skies.

A weather alert due to heat advisories that will go into effect this afternoon. (maxuser | WGEM)

