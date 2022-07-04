WEATHER ALERT - Heat Advisory

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert for a heat advisory for most of the area. That heat advisory will run through Wednesday at 11 PM. We expect heat index values up to 109. Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat related illness. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun and check up on relatives in neighbors.

Severe storm risk on Wednesday (Max Inman)

In addition to the heat advisory there’s a a low risk potential for some thunderstorm activity that could go to the strong to severe side for the very northeastern portions of the Tri-State area a chance is on Tuesday. With a better potential on Wednesday for much of the region. We will be watching the radar carefully we will let you know of any warnings that are issued. But, the main focus over the next couple of days will be the heat and high temperature forecast. We are forecasting 99 degrees for a high temperature. It is possible we could reach to the 100 degree mark. The last time we reached 100 degrees at Quincy Regional Airport was September 9, 2013.

