Blessing Hospital opens retail pharmacy

Blessing Hospital
Blessing Hospital(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Hospital has opened a retail pharmacy within the hospital with the hope it will increase the chances that patients will take the medication their provider has prescribed.

“Prescription medication are key components of a patient’s treatment plan. People cannot get better or manage their condition successfully without taking medication if prescribed by their provider,” said Blessing’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Solaro. " Yet national statistics tell us many as 30 percent of medication prescriptions are never filled. This new pharmacy choice is designed to improve first-dose prescription medication compliance locally.”

Solaro says increased medication compliance can decrease hospital admissions and readmissions.

The Blessing Retail Pharmacy operates at the Blessing Health Center 927 Broadway St. from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday.

It is designed to serve Blessing Emergency Center patients, and inpatients discharged from the hospital and patients who have seen their provider.

The service allows those patients to fill a new prescription before leaving the Blessing campus.

“Once patients leave our campus, they get busy immediately again with the tasks of everyday life and may forget or not have time to stop on the way home to fill a prescription,” said Solaro. “We hope to increase prescription medication compliance by increasing convenience through providing this service on campus.”

The Blessing Retail Pharmacy offers market-based pricing and accepts all insurance, but does not refill prescriptions to not compete with local pharmacies.

Patients do not have to use the pharmacy. But those who choose to use it should tell their nurse or provider a the time of their visit to hospital discharge that they want their new prescription sent to the Blessing Retail Pharmacy for its first filling.

