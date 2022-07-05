Campgrounds fully booked for holiday weekend

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Local campgrounds have been booked and busy this holiday weekend.

The Mark Twain Cave Complex said there was a long line of cars and RVs waiting to get into the campground on Friday.

Despite adding more campsites than what they had last year, they were still completely full.

“We are listed in the top ten places in the country to celebrate the Fourth of of July. And I really just feel like Hannibal does the Fourth of July right,” said Jessica Bonvillian, Mark Twain Cave Complex Manager of Special Projects.

Quincy resident Amy O’Dear and her family camped there because of National Tom Sawyer Days.

“We’ve done the carnivals the other night downtown and then go and watch the parade today and then we are gonna be going in tonight to watch the fireworks,” O’Dear said.

There are 99 campsites including full hookup R-V sites and tent sites. Bonvillian said all of them were booked for weeks.

“We even added sites this last winter and so even with those additional sites, we were able to completely book out our campground weeks in advance.”

O’Dear said she tries to camp with her family and friends every year. On Sunday night they watched a movie on a blowup TV screen outside.

“It builds memories, especially, my kids are getting older so I’m not gonna have too much time with them on doing stuff like this so it’s just something that we want to do,” O’Dear said.

O’Dear encouarges more people to get outdoors and go camping at the complex.

“Very clean... family friendly, pet friendly, it’s just all around a great place,” O’Dear said.

Bonvillian said many people who camp there also do the cave tours and enjoy some drinks at the winery which gives them even more of a financial boost.

She said they recently switched to an online booking system so people no longer have to be on a waiting list.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.