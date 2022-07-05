Dangerous Heat Through Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) -

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the Tri-States through Wednesday evening. Hot and humid conditions will see daytime high temperatures in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees today and again on Wednesday. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerously high heat index values of 105°F to 110° on Tuesday and similar heat index values are also expected again on Wednesday. Those working outdoors should take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and have access to shade or air conditioning.

Most of us will likely remain dry for Tuesday with increasing clouds overnight. Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region through Thursday, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. The exact track and timing of showers and storms remain somewhat uncertain at this juncture, but if storms do move into the Tri-States there is a low risk that some of these would be capable of large hail and damaging winds. The current signals are that the best chance for storms Wednesday will be during the early morning hours associated with a disturbance moving out of Iowa with some redevelopment possible by early evening. Thursday’s showers and thunderstorms appear to offer to best chances during the afternoon and evening hours. There is also a risk of some scattered t-showers on Friday. This is an evolving forecast. It does not appear likely that this will be an areal washout with widespread heavy rainfall for everyone, as some locations may receive rain whereas others remain mostly on the dry side. Be sure to check back periodically for the latest forecast updates over the next 2-3 days.

J. Risley

