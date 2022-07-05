Friends of the Lorenzo House receives additional funding

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House will be presenting a check for $18,000 to the Quincy Park District at 6 p.m. on July 13 at the park district for a broad meeting.

According to the statement, the money represents funds raised by a collaboration event, “Dinner with the Bulls,” hosted by the Women’s City Club Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House.

The “Adopt a Spindle Campaign” created by the Bull House organization assisted the contribution by committing funds for repairs and restoration of the wraparound porch at 1550 Maine St.

The campaign allows citizens to purchase one of the spindles on the porch to help raise funds and support the porch’s upgrades.

According to the statement, net proceeds from these fund-raising efforts were just over $20,000.

Recently, the porch decking was upgraded entirely, and after the porch railings are repaired, a dedicated plaque and ceremony are planned.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.