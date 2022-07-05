Advertisement

Friends of the Lorenzo House receives additional funding

Lorenzo Bull House
Lorenzo Bull House(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House will be presenting a check for $18,000 to the Quincy Park District at 6 p.m. on July 13 at the park district for a broad meeting.

According to the statement, the money represents funds raised by a collaboration event, “Dinner with the Bulls,” hosted by the Women’s City Club Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House.

The “Adopt a Spindle Campaign” created by the Bull House organization assisted the contribution by committing funds for repairs and restoration of the wraparound porch at 1550 Maine St.

The campaign allows citizens to purchase one of the spindles on the porch to help raise funds and support the porch’s upgrades.

According to the statement, net proceeds from these fund-raising efforts were just over $20,000.

Recently, the porch decking was upgraded entirely, and after the porch railings are repaired, a dedicated plaque and ceremony are planned.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
EMTs responding to the scene in Highland Park, Illinois.
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Stephan Franke
Judge says City of Hannibal violated Franke’s rights to due process
Several hundreds gathered in downtown Hannibal to celebrate the 4th of July on Monday.
Hundreds gather in downtown Hannibal for Independence Day celebration

Latest News

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Blessing Hospital
Blessing Hospital opens retail pharmacy
Nauvoo and British Pageants return
Nauvoo Pageants return after three year hiatus
Nauvoo Pageants return after three year hiatus
Nauvoo Pageants return after three year hiatus