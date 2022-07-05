Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Lake Co. following Highland Park shooting

Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts following Monday’s shooting in Highland Park.

According to the governor’s office, a disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy.”

Lake County is the only county included in the disaster proclamation, which is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.

