LaGrange parade returns for the first time in three years

LAGRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) - 4th of July celebrations returned to the streets of LaGrange, Missouri, for the first time in three years since COVID-19.

“We are excited to have the parade back,” parade participant Renny Lay said. “To see this many people turn out, it’s awesome I think.”

Lay traveled from La Belle, Missouri, to LaGrange to participate in this year’s parade.

Many families lined the main street waiting for nearly 30 floats to drive through, tossing out candy and waving their hands.

“We didn’t have it because of COVID and all and a lot of people in the city say we got to do this,” LaGrange Mayor Robert Corbin said. “So it wasn’t really a decision of the mayor or the city council, it was the people. They wanted to bring it back and do it. So here we are.”

Corbin said in this town of just more than 800 people, this parade brings in 3,000.

He said the city itself doesn’t profit off of it, but it helps local businesses.

“Because we don’t charge for anything,” he said. “But it brings in business to Casey’s and out at the dollar general.”

First Baptist Church of LaGrange Pastor Barry Pfister said it’s important that this parade is back.

“Not just for the churches but for the community. I know we’re still facing some COVID issues around us, but I think this is a great event that’s going to allow us as a community and other communities around us to come back together,” Pfister said.

Having fought in the army during the Vietnam War in 1966, Corbin said he celebrates for the veterans.

“If it wasn’t for our veterans we wouldn’t have a 4th of July,” he said.

Lay said it’s a family tradition she’s glad to see come back.

“We usually shoot off fireworks, we have a BBQ, just the normal American thing and celebrate the men and women who fought for our country and gave us these freedoms,” Lay said.

“Myself being a veteran, I don’t know that we honor veterans like we should and this is sometime that we as the city and myself, we can do that,” Corbin said.

Corbin said this is the biggest annual event that LaGrange has each year. He said they have three more ‘Bands in the Parks’ on Saturday nights for this summer.

