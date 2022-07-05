Local firefighters respond to heat-related illnesses

QUINCY (WGEM) - Firefighters in Quincy are urging you to stay safe this July 4th holiday.

Firefighter Bryan Meyer said they’ve responded to at least one heat exhaustion call Monday.

Meyer said, on average, QFD runs about 4,500 calls a year. Most of them happen in the summer months and around holidays.

He said they also tend to run on car crashes and water rescues around the 4th of July, and they’ve prepared their water rescue boat in case of an emergency Monday night.

“We’ve already ran on one porch fire that we confirmed was started by sprinklers and properly disposed of and so we want to remind people if they are enjoying the weekend and having fireworks, sprinklers and whatnot, to have a hose nearby, have some water,” Meyer said. “Have a metal trashcan to be able to dispose of any burned fireworks and stuff, so that way it doesn’t catch anything else on fire.”

Meyer said in Illinois, you’re restricted to sprinklers and smoke bombs. He said anything that explodes is illegal.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.