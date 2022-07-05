Advertisement

Local firefighters respond to heat-related illnesses

Firefighters in Quincy are urging you to stay safe this July 4th holiday.
Firefighters in Quincy are urging you to stay safe this July 4th holiday.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Firefighters in Quincy are urging you to stay safe this July 4th holiday.

Firefighter Bryan Meyer said they’ve responded to at least one heat exhaustion call Monday.

Meyer said, on average, QFD runs about 4,500 calls a year. Most of them happen in the summer months and around holidays.

He said they also tend to run on car crashes and water rescues around the 4th of July, and they’ve prepared their water rescue boat in case of an emergency Monday night.

“We’ve already ran on one porch fire that we confirmed was started by sprinklers and properly disposed of and so we want to remind people if they are enjoying the weekend and having fireworks, sprinklers and whatnot, to have a hose nearby, have some water,” Meyer said. “Have a metal trashcan to be able to dispose of any burned fireworks and stuff, so that way it doesn’t catch anything else on fire.”

Meyer said in Illinois, you’re restricted to sprinklers and smoke bombs. He said anything that explodes is illegal.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Glass smashed on a road
Three injured in head-on collision on HWY 61
EMTs responding to the scene in Highland Park, Illinois.
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.
Suspect named in Highland Park parade shooting
The event drew crowds to cheer on their favorite trucks and tractors.
Tractor pull pulls crowds to the Adams County Fairgrounds

Latest News

LaGrange parade returns for the first time in three years
LaGrange parade returns for the first time in three years
Campgrounds fully booked for holiday weekend
Campgrounds fully booked for holiday weekend
Mark Twain Caves Campgrounds
Campgrounds fully booked for holiday weekend
4th of July celebrations returned to the streets of LaGrange, Missouri, for the first time in...
LaGrange parade returns for the first time in three years