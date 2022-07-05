Advertisement

Missouri primary election voter registration deadline is tomorrow

Missouri Voter Registration Deadline Approaching
Missouri Voter Registration Deadline Approaching(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A big deadline is approaching for Missouri voters on July 6.

Marion County Cleark Valerie Dornberger said the number of residents coming by to register to vote for the Aug. 2 primary elections has been low.

She said Marion County Courthouse will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and voters can register no later than that.

“We also register voters at our Hannibal courthouse at the collector’s office,” Dornberger said. “They can register down there too if that’s more convenient for them.”

Dornberger said you will need to bring proof of ID.

An in or out of state driver’s license or recent utility bill will work.

You can register online or by mail, too.

If registration forms are mailed, they must be postmarked on or before July 6.

Missouri does not have early voting.

If you need an absentee ballot, your request must be received no later than July 20.

