New Rushville-Industry High performance center to be completed this fall

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Students at Rushville-Industry High School will soon be able to use a new auditorium and commons area.

An anonymous donor funded the $11 million project.

Rushville-Industry High School Principal Brad Gooding said the project was delayed one year due to the pandemic. Construction officially began last spring.

In addition to a performance center, RI-HS is adding a commons area.

“These additions will be something that most of our kids use on a daily basis,” Gooding said. “Whether it’s a meeting, eating a meal and then most of all the auditorium for our major productions.”

The auditorium will seat 350 to 400 people.

Gooding said he’s looking to get the most out of the new auditorium by potentially holding the school’s graduation there.

Since 1997, RI-HS students and Schuyler-Industry Middle School students have had to share a cafeteria in order to host plays.

SI-MS Principal Jim Shepherd said the new additions will alleviate the need to share space.

“This project is something our school has needed for a while,” Shepherd said.

“We have wonderful plays, a good band a good choir, but when this [theater plays] happens we shut down our gym and let the stage take over, so it’s an inconveniences our kids at the middle school.”

Due to phase one of construction last school year, high school students were forced to use the middle school cafeteria to eat.

Shepherd called the shared space a “cafe-gyma-torium.”

The auditorium is expected to be complete within the next one to three months with the commons area ready by the start of the school year.

