Shelby County Fair Takes Heat Precautions

Shelby County, Missouri (WGEM) - The Shelby County Fair kicks off this week and are doing all they can to combat the heat.

As temperatures reach the hundreds, fair officials are getting more refreshments, providing more shaded areas for attendees and advising that people hydrate before they arrive.

“Be hydrated before you get here. Stay cool before you get here and then when you’re here, drink plenty of water while you’re at these events. There’s going to be a lot of people here. Stay hydrated that’s the number one thing you can do in this heat,” Shelby County Fair Board Vice President Aaron Kendrick said.

Throughout the week there will be events like a queen contest, monster trucks, and a livestock sale.

Participating local livestock owners, like Larrick Farms, are taking extra steps to assure the animals are cool during the fair as the heat worsens.

“We hauled them out here really early this morning, so we can get them washed in the cool weather. Now since it’s warm, we’re just going to let them lay down, so they can stay cool and we have a fan,” says Payson Larrick with Larrick Farms.

Fair officials don’t expect their week to change due to the heat. They expectant to have anywhere from 500-2,500 people in attendance.

Below is the Shelby County Fair’s schedule and events:

Tuesday, July 5

· 8 a.m. Poultry & Rabbit Registration

· 8:30 a.m. Poultry Show

· 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Check-in 4-H Exhibits

· 3 p.m. Cattle in Place (Must be weighed by 3:30 p.m.)

· 5 p.m. Bucket Calf Show

o Junior Cattle Show immediately following Bucket Calf Show

· TBD Shelby County Open Cattle Show

o Begins immediately following Junior Cattle Show

· TBD Beer Garden Open

· 6 p.m. Little Mr. & Miss Contest- Grandstands- must be a resident of Shelby Co. to enter

· 7 p.m. Queen Contest- 4-H Fashion review at intermission

· 7 p.m. Kids Fishing Derby- 7 years & under, 8-11, 12-15

o Shelbina Lake (South Dam, Shelter 1)

Wednesday, July 6

· 1:30 p.m. Helen Russell Concert- Salt River Community (SRCC) residents only

· 3:30 p.m. Cat Show

o Clover Kid Small Animal Show immediately following

· 4 p.m. Sheep in Place

· 5 p.m. Sheep Show

· 6:30 p.m. Talent show- contact Liz Miles (660)651-3505

Thursday, July 7

· 8:30 a.m. Goats in Place

· 9:30 a.m. Goat Show

· 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Market Hogs in Place

· 4 p.m. Junior Market Hog Show

· 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Baby Show Registration- Grandstands

· 6 p.m. South Shelby Cake & Homemade Ice Cream

o Beer Garden Open

· 7 p.m. Market Livestock Sale

· 7 p.m. 4-H & FFA Exhibits Released

· 8 p.m. Building & Barn Cleanup

Friday, July 8

· 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monster Truck Preshow- track

o 7:15 p.m. Monster Truck Ride- Track

· 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Monster Truck Show- Grandstands

· 9 p.m. Monster Truck Show- Track

· 9 p.m. Music in Beer Garden- DJ Services

Saturday, July 9

· 9 a.m. Dog Show

· 5 p.m. Demolition Derby- Grandstands

o Admission: $15, 8 & under FREE

· 9 p.m. Music in Beer Garden- DJ Services

