Advertisement

WEATHER ALERT - Heat Index readings as high 109°

Heat expands to the east
Heat expands to the east(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert - continues as the Heat Advisory continues for the region through Wednesday evening. We’re expecting heat index readings to be in excessive 105 for most of the afternoon Wednesday. We may also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the early morning hours Wednesday. A cold front will sag down across the other area Early Wednesday and stall out. Wednesday night through Friday that stalled front will be the focus for a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We don’t expect this to be a widespread event every day but there is a shot at showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. At this time the northern half of the Tri-State area looks to have the best shot it rain on Wednesday morning. Then again overnight Thursday through Friday morning if the forecast holds most of the area should see some measurable rainfall. That rain potential will clear the area by late Friday. That will make away for a pretty fabulous summer weekend for the region.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Stephan Franke
Judge says City of Hannibal violated Franke’s rights to due process
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
EMTs responding to the scene in Highland Park, Illinois.
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerously high heat index values of 105°F...
Dangerous Heat Through Wednesday
StormTrak Weather Monday Evening
StormTrak Weather Monday Evening
WEATHER ALERT - Heat index over 100°
WEATHER ALERT - Heat Advisory