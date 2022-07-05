WEATHER ALERT - Heat Index readings as high 109°

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert - continues as the Heat Advisory continues for the region through Wednesday evening. We’re expecting heat index readings to be in excessive 105 for most of the afternoon Wednesday. We may also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the early morning hours Wednesday. A cold front will sag down across the other area Early Wednesday and stall out. Wednesday night through Friday that stalled front will be the focus for a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We don’t expect this to be a widespread event every day but there is a shot at showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. At this time the northern half of the Tri-State area looks to have the best shot it rain on Wednesday morning. Then again overnight Thursday through Friday morning if the forecast holds most of the area should see some measurable rainfall. That rain potential will clear the area by late Friday. That will make away for a pretty fabulous summer weekend for the region.

