WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 4) The Quincy High Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Resume Contact Day Workout Sessions This Week At Flinn Memorial Stadium Under The Watchful Eye Of Head Coach Ron Bridal

Bridal Offers Insight On The Some Of The Goals Behind Contact Day Practices
QHS Soccer Team Set To Resume Contact Day Workouts At Flinn Memorial Stadium
QHS Soccer Team Set To Resume Contact Day Workouts At Flinn Memorial Stadium(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The start of the fall prep soccer season may be more than a month away, but teams are still preparing for the start of fall camp throughout the Tri-States. That’s certainly the case at Quincy Senior High School. The Blue Devils are still in the midst of “Contact Day” workouts on the pitch at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The IHSA has sanctioned 25 days for players and coaches to have contact during organized practice sessions during the summer months before the official start of fall camp gets underway. QHS head coach Ron Bridal and his staff have been making the most of their time with the players as they try to help younger players especially, develop their games and build team chemistry with some of the veteran players within the program. Coach Bridal took time out from drills recently at Flinn to offer details on some of the specific goals he’s training to attain with the squad during the remaining contact days the team has.

