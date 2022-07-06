Advertisement

Arts Quincy wins prestigious national award
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - America’s first art council is getting a prestigious award for its impact on the community.

Arts Quincy is the winner of The American Prize, Honored Artists 2021-2022 award.

It recognizes its 75 years of community collaboration and a promotions program on behalf of 55 organizations.

Executive Director Laura Sievert said this is a big deal for a small city like Quincy.

”A national level award like this puts Quincy on the map, as we should be, for 75 years of America’s first art council, 55 great partner organizations in the arts. Quincy is an amazing community if you love the arts,” Sievert said.

In 2020, Arts Quincy received top honors as best arts marketing program in the country.

They were also a finalist for the same award in 2021.

