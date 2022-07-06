Advertisement

Blessing Hospital unveils new in-house pharmacy

Blessing Hospital unveils new pharmacy
Blessing Hospital unveils new pharmacy
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Hospital in Quincy has a new retail pharmacy that’s now open.

It operates just like a regular pharmacy only now patients can get their prescriptions filled before they are discharged or at the bedside.

It’s also a one-stop shop for regular patients who visit the clinic.

“A lot of patients’ national statistics don’t get their prescriptions on the way home,” said Blessing Pharmacy Administrative Director Robert Ritchey. “And unfortunately, either wind back up in our ED or have very bad outcomes associated with it.”

Ritchey said while the pharmacy’s primary focus is to provide convenience for in-house patients, it is open to anyone.

He said in-house patients are not required to fill up their prescriptions at Blessing.

