Camp Point man arrested for sexual assault charges

Roy A. Sutton, 79, Camp Point, IL was arrested for aggravated predatory criminal sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child, threatening a public official and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Adams county sheriff's office)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An Adams County man faces multiple charges following a months long investigation into child sexual exploitation.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Sutton, 79, of Camp Point, Illinois, faces multiple charges including aggravated predatory criminal sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child, threatening a public official and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on July 5 at Sutton’s home in Camp Point, and he was taken into custody. The warrant stems from a two month long investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Sutton was taken to the Adams County Jail and was being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s office at 217-277-2202.

