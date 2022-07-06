Advertisement

Councilman Franke returns to city council after being reinstated

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Hannibal 3rd Ward Councilman Stephan Franke was back at council Tuesday night after a judge ruled the city violated his rights to due process.

The city brought impeachment charges against Franke in January. The charges allege he violated his oath of office by, among other things, physically assaulting both the city clerk and city manager.

Franke was suspended from his office prior to receiving a court hearing.

On June 27, Judge Rachel L. Bringer Shepherd ruled his suspension violates the due process clause of the United States and Missouri constitutions. The court ordered Franke to be reinstated to his seat pending the outcome of the impeachment hearing.

However, the court denied Franke’s request to scuttle the impeachment proceedings.

Franke declined an on-camera interview, but he said he is glad to be back representing his ward.

