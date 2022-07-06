Advertisement

Drive-through Wink’s Drinks now open

Wink's Drinks
Wink's Drinks(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Wink’s Drinks Inc. is now ready to serve specialty drinks including espressos, iced teas, slushies, and lotuses through a drive-thru.

You can find it at 831 N. 24th St.

“One thing that we’ve really tried to work on here, we want to be known for here is obviously customer service is key, but we get the drinks out really quick,” owner Tanner Freiburg said. “We try to, from order to finish, two or three minutes tops to get one drink out the window.”

Freiburg says speedy service will keep traffic from blocking 24th Street.

He said the business has several entrances to reduce the lines.

