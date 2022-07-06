Fire department to get new gear and fire alarm system

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department is getting more money to help buy some much-needed equipment.

Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said he needs bunker gear. Those are the suits that protect firefighters. He said 10 are expired. Because they’re looking to hire at least four more people, they need 14 new sets of gear.

Meanwhile, he said the central fire station fire alarm monitoring system needs an upgrade.

“And also Central Fire Station also houses almost all of our spare equipment. So we have an investment down at Central Fire Station where all of our stuff is stored,” Vahlkamp said. “So we’d like to make sure we keep that in line. The system is currently in place, it just hasn’t been upgraded in over 20 years, so this will just get it all brought up to speed again.”

They voted on this at the Fire Aldermanic Committee meeting Monday night and sent it to the city council, where aldermen approved about $40,000 for the gear and nearly $10,000 for the fire alarm system.

