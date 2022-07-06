Advertisement

Fire department to get new gear and fire alarm system

The Quincy Fire Department is getting more money to help buy some much-needed equipment.
The Quincy Fire Department is getting more money to help buy some much-needed equipment.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department is getting more money to help buy some much-needed equipment.

Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said he needs bunker gear. Those are the suits that protect firefighters. He said 10 are expired. Because they’re looking to hire at least four more people, they need 14 new sets of gear.

Meanwhile, he said the central fire station fire alarm monitoring system needs an upgrade.

“And also Central Fire Station also houses almost all of our spare equipment. So we have an investment down at Central Fire Station where all of our stuff is stored,” Vahlkamp said. “So we’d like to make sure we keep that in line. The system is currently in place, it just hasn’t been upgraded in over 20 years, so this will just get it all brought up to speed again.”

They voted on this at the Fire Aldermanic Committee meeting Monday night and sent it to the city council, where aldermen approved about $40,000 for the gear and nearly $10,000 for the fire alarm system.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Covelli shared details about Crimo's arrest Monday night.
Police: Crimo pre-planned attack, used AR-15 style weapon
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Fireworks schedule
4th of July Schedule 2022
Stephan Franke
Judge says City of Hannibal violated Franke’s rights to due process
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Councilman Franke returns to city council after being reinstated
Councilman Franke returns to city council after being reinstated
Monday night Quincy City Council voted to approve nearly $80,000 for expenses to tear down a...
Quincy to tear down derelict building, residents express concern
Highway 79 Overpass project moves forward in Hannibal
Highway 79 Overpass project moves forward in Hannibal
E Carroll St fire
Fire under investigation in Macomb