Fire under investigation in Macomb

E Carroll St fire
E Carroll St fire(Gray TV)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at 1020 East Carrol Street.

Fire officials say the fire started around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday night in the interior attic. Only the attic was damaged.

Officials said two trucks arrived on scene.

Officials reported no injuries and said the homeowners were not in the house when the fire started.

