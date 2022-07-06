Advertisement

Gilker sentenced to 19 years for sex crimes against child

Bruce Gilker, Jr
Bruce Gilker, Jr(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man has been sentenced to 19 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of sexual assault, and exploitation of a child, according to Adams County court records.

An Adams County jury found Bruce W. Gilker, Jr. guilty in May of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. He was sentenced to 15 years for the predatory sexual assault conviction and 4 years for the sexual exploitation of a child charge, to be served consecutively.

Gilker was indicted on Sept. 23, 2021, following an investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

The lead trial attorney with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office, Joshua Jones, said the investigation began on April 22, 2021, when a young child reported that Gilker had committed specific sexual acts to her and in her presence.

Gilker had faced a sentence of between 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was not eligible for probation based on this conviction.

