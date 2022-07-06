Advertisement

Heat continues with several chances of showers and thunderstorms

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the Tri-States through 11 PM tonight.

A thunderstorm complex rolled through the Tri-States overnight into very early this morning. That complex moved southeastward, gradually decaying brining an end to the rain, for now. With the rain overnight, I have seen rainfall totals of a quarter of an inch to just over half an inch. The rest of the morning and afternoon will be dry with partly sunny skies becoming mostly cloudy once again. It will still be a hot day for us, but not as hot as the previous days. This is due to the lingering cloud cover. So daytime highs will be in the low 90s, with heat index values ranging from 98° to 102°. Heading into the evening and night, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking possible. The scattered storms will produce some heavy downpours, lighting and thunder, and the possibly for some small hail.

Into tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with warm and muggy nighttime lows again in the 70s. Another thunderstorm complex will develop over the central plains and will slide eastward towards the Tri-States late tonight through tomorrow morning. Later in the afternoon tomorrow, we will have a break in the rain for several hours. However, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will then be possible by tomorrow evening.

Heat advisories continue for much of the Tri-States.
Heat advisories continue for much of the Tri-States.(maxuser | WGEM)

