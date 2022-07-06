Highway 79 Overpass project moves forward in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans to replace the outdated Highway 79 overpass in Hannibal are moving forward.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials attended Tuesday’s city council meeting to give more detailed plans about the project after some council members and residents had concerns about it last week.

They want to rebuild the Highway 79 overpass with a smaller incline as well as make it ADA compliant because it’s in poor condition. MoDOT officials said the project would take 130 days and has a completion date of September 15, 2023.

Some residents were concerned about road and business closures in the area, but Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough said they are keeping the construction timeline short.

“With any project we try to both minimize the construction timeline as well as ensure that we are putting back a very good project,” Gough said.

Council members voted to authorize Mayor James Hark to execute an easement for the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

Third Ward Councilmember Stephan Franke was the only one who abstained.

The easement was granted and the project will be moving forward.

Gough says there will be financial incentives given to construction crews if they finish the work ahead of schedule. If they finish after the September 15, 2023 date, money will be deducted.

She said they will be taking bids for the project through mid-September.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.