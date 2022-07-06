Hospital Report July 6, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Marjorie M. Epperson, 94, of Hull, IL, passed away July 4 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Billy Keith Smith, age 68, of Quincy, died on July 4 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Dorothy Adeline Masten, 93, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 1 at Adams Pointe Senior Living in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Danielle Altheide of Quincy, IL..girl

Maximillian McFadden & Rachel Hinkie of Versailles, IL and Fowler, IL...boy

