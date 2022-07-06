Advertisement

Judge disqualifies Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2018 murder case

Travis Wiley
Travis Wiley(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office has been disqualified from taking part in the prosecution of Travis Wiley, who is charged in the 2018 shaking death of an infant.

Court records show Judge Michael Atterberry appointed the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office to take over the case, after Ryan Parker, who had been representing Wiley, asked to be removed from the case because he had taken a job with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Atterberry set a status hearing from 11 a.m. July 25.

Wiley faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

